Vaanavil Forum to be launched in 13K govt schools today

CHENNAI: In a one-of-a-kind initiative to improve the scientific and mathematical knowledge of students, the School Education Department on Monday will launch Vaanavil (Rainbow) Forum in 13,210 government schools. Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate it.

The Forum is part of the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), an experimental way of learning programme for students of classes 6 to 8. It is to be held at the middle, high and higher secondary government schools with the participation of over 12,000 teachers.

STEM aims to develop an unbridled interest in scientific and mathematical concepts along with critical thinking skills among students. Further, as per the recommendations of teachers and students, a plan has been formulated for easy learning through practical experiments.

Subsequently, STEM is designed based on the inputs of teachers and the advice of renowned scientists and mathematicians.

STEM facilitators (members of NGOs in tie-up with the education department) will visit schools and with the help of teachers will conduct various experiments.

For the functioning of the Vaanavil Forum, each school has been given Rs 1,200 as an initial provision to purchase materials. Students have been asked to document the experiments with their photos.

Further, the teachers have been asked to encourage students in the programme, regularly attend discussions, lectures, workshops and on-the-job training to ensure students’ participation during exposure visits to scientific institutes and maintain a group of maximum 60 students to plan, organise and facilitate necessary activities.

Additionally, all information related to the STEM programme should be communicated during the parents-teachers meeting and at School Management Committee (SMC) meetings.

Lastly, as a mobile application will be designed to track and add details regarding the functioning of the programme, the education department has urged all Chief Educational Officers (CEOs), school principals and teachers to use the app and to conduct regular meetings.