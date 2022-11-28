Tech reasons to be considered before giving assent to Bill: Tamilisai

“Only the Tamil Nadu Governor should reply on the delay in giving assent to the bill against online gambling. There may be technical reasons in giving the assent, but I do not know its exact status,” she said.

Political parties in the State have expressed their displeasure over Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Ordinance getting lapsed on 27 November due to delay in Governor RN Ravi giving his assent to the bill.

On the standoff with the Telangana government, Soundararajan said that only the State government has taken a contradictory stand and not her. “I never intend to delay bills, but have only sought more information on them. There is a bill on recruitment, which I will sign only after verifying whether it will be beneficial to people,” she said.