Stalin inaugurates Vanavil Mandram for govt students in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Vanavil Mandram here on Monday which would lead students to experiment things and he flagged off mobile laboratories.

Vanavil Mandram which has been formulated to educate the government school students from Classes 6 to 8. The Mandram has been formulated to make the students enjoy mathematics and sciences and learn with experiments.

A total of 25 lakh students from as many as 13,210 government schools would get benefited by the programme. A fund of Rs 25 crore has been allocated for the programme.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi who gave the welcome address during the inaugural at Government AD Welf Girls HSS, Pappakurichi here said, as many as 710 STEM experts have been trained by educationists and they would visit schools to conduct experiments and make the students understand how and why on the principles of science and mathematics.

He also said that the programme would help students to discover the knowledge within them.

The Chief Minister flagged off 100 mobile laboratories and interacted with students and teachers. Minister KN Nehru and others were present during the event.