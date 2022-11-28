Stalin inaugurates SIPCOT industrial park in Perambalur district

TIRUCHIRAPPALLI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the SIPCOT Industrial Park at Eraiyur in Perambalur district, and laid the foundation stone for the Phoenix Kothari Footwear Park there on Monday.

This is the first SIPCOT (State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited) industrial park in the industrially backward district of Perambalur. The park established on 243.49 acre in Eraiyur on the Chennai-Tiruchy national highway follows the announcement of the government for 2022-23 to promote industrial development in the districts of Coimbatore, Perambalur, Madurai, Vellore, and Tiruvallur.

"Tamil Nadu is one of the leading States in the country in terms of economic and industrial development. The State government is strengthening its economy by attracting massive investments and providing employment opportunities to lakhs of youth, especially women, from the State," an official release said.