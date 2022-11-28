TamilNadu

MET predicts moderate rains in 4 TN dists for next 2 hours

In Chennai, it is likely to be partly cloudy and thunderstorms with light rain likely to take place in the next two days.
CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a possibility of moderate rain with thunderstorms in the next 2 hours in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur and Erode districts.

The IMD in the forecast said that the Puducherry and Karaikal region might receive light to moderate rain during the next 5 days due to variation in the speed of easterly winds.

