MET predicts moderate rains in 4 TN dists for next 2 hours

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a possibility of moderate rain with thunderstorms in the next 2 hours in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur and Erode districts.

In Chennai, it is likely to be partly cloudy and thunderstorms with light rain likely to take place in the next two days.

The IMD in the forecast said that the Puducherry and Karaikal region might receive light to moderate rain during the next 5 days due to variation in the speed of easterly winds.