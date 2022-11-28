Fund for Perambalur temple renovation must be deposited: HC

CHENNAI: Observing that online crowdfunding is not a healthy way for the purpose of temple renovation works, the Madras High Court on Monday directed that Rs.30.77 lakh of funds collected through the Milaap digital crowdfunding app by YouTuber Karthick Gopinath for the renovation works of Siruvachur Madhurakaliyamman temple should be deposited before the trial court.

Justice PD Audikesavalu passed the direction on hearing the petition filed by YouTuber Karthick Gopinath. The petitioner sought direction to the HR and CE to accept the fund which was collected through the Milaap app from 2000 people.

However, the judge observed that the amount should be safeguarded first by depositing it before the criminal court where the original case is undergoing.

Advocate General R Shunmugasundram submitted that the HR and CE had already written to Karthick Gopinath and Milaap to deposit the amount before the trial court.

"Since the government has completed about 85 percent of the renovation works of the Madurakaliyamman temple, the HR and CE did not want the fund from the petitioner, " the AG submitted.

Recording the submissions, the judge observed that it is not a healthy way of collecting funds either for the government or for the petitioner.

“Though the online system is helpful in several cases, it also possesses safety risks, ” the judge observed. The court questioned what could be done when someone is collecting the money under the guise of renovating the temples and not disclosing the same. The court categorically directed the petitioner and Milaap to deposit the fund before the trial court, before submitting arguments. The judge also directed the registry to list the matter before the division bench which has been hearing matters related to the temples and HR and CE.