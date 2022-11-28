DMK preventing AMMK Panchayats chiefs from discharging duty: TTV

CHENNAI: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran condemned the DMK government for not allowing the panchayat presidents, who were affiliated to his party, in Tiruvarur districts to implement works to fulfil the basic amenities for the people.

“The panchayats headed by the presidents attached to his party were neglected in allocation of road works, MGNREGA scheme and other development works. It’s unacceptable,” he said in his social media post and demanded the immediate intervention of district Collector to address the problem.

Failing of which, the party would gather the people that if the affected panchayats report.