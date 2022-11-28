Delta region in forefront of Green Tamil Nadu Mission

TIRUCHY: While the state government has been working on increasing the green cover target to reach 33 per cent with target of 23.69 per cent forest cover by 2031, the support and contribution from the central region has been remarkable and each district along with the volunteers have been travelling fast to achieve the target.

Accordingly, the state government plans to raise 260 crore saplings for the mission all through the 10 years developed by 260 nurseries in 43 forest divisions across the state with a target of making 2.80 crore sapling a year. As per the Green Tamil Nadu Mission portal, the target for the year 2020-23 has been achieved and the plantation drive has been underway in a fast track mode.

At this juncture, the central region which has devoted itself to agriculture has shown a remarkable achievement in the mission. Apart from the traditional plantation drive, the districts here have implemented the Miyawaki method of planting which would ensure more trees in less area.

Thus, Tiruchy district which has 10.51 per cent green cover has produced 3.10 lakh saplings in 2022-23 and they have been distributed to farms, educational institutions, temple lands, industries, lands belonging to factories, lake bunds, river banks, catchment areas and other public land.

The nurseries raise native species of saplings including Marudam (Arjun tree), Magilam (Bakula), Vembu (Neem), Shenbagam (Champaka), Aalam (Banyan) and Arasu (Peepul) and fruit-bearing trees like Kodukkapuli (Tamarind), Koyya (guava) which would be supporting the people from natural calamities even. These varieties need less maintenance and so achieving the target would be no matter for the region, officials from the revenue department said.

This apart, Tiruchy administration has identified 147 acre of land and removed karuvelam trees and started establishing Miyawaki forests. “So far, we have planted around 20 lakh saplings in the past three months at Poonampalayam, Samayapuram, Konalai, Venkatachalapuram, Pichandar Kovil, Thatchankurichi and Pagalavadi- the outskirts of the district. We rope in MGNREGS beneficiaries along with the volunteers to plant and maintain the saplings,” said one of the senior revenue officials from Tiruchy.

The planting of Palmyra seeds is also under way in the district. So far, 2 lakh seeds have been planted.

Meanwhile, Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar said that the action plan for 2023-24 proposed to produce 20 lakh saplings has been sent to the Green Tamil Nadu Mission for approval. With eight more years to reach the mission target, the forest cover of 33 per cent would be easily achieved, he said and added that the Tiruchy district is all set to become an active participant in the mission.