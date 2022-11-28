Case alleging relief to illegitimate land owners: HC warns of probe

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday observed that it would order a CBI investigation if the government is not acquiring the land compensation paid to illegitimate people who received the payment by furnishing forged land documents for the Chennai – Bengaluru NH road project.

Justice M Dhandapani made this observation on hearing the contempt petition filed by P Rajendran. The petitioner sought direction to the government to implement the court order asking not to pay compensation for the lands to people who illegally claimed the ownership of the lands with bogus documents as he is the actual owner. The lands which are located at Sriperumbudur Taluk were acquired by the government for Chennai – Bengaluru NH road project.

As former Kancheepuram collector R Ponnaiah was summoned in this case, senior counsel P Wilson who represented the IAS officer informed the court that as per the National Highways Land Acquisition Act, the district Collector is not conferred with the power to extend the land compensation for NH road works.

“It was the district revenue officer responsible for paying the solatium for the lands, ” the senior lawyer noted.

During the last hearing, the court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former DRO (land acquisition) Narmada over this issue. Senior Counsel NR Elango appeared and filed the explanation for his client Narmada.

Additional Public Prosecutor P Kumaresan for the CBCID police submitted that about four crore rupees have been acquired from the fake beneficiaries.

However, the judge observed that the investigation by the CBCID is not up to the satisfaction of the court. Justice Dhandapani made it clear that public money cannot be paid to wrongful persons and he further noted that the court would direct CBI to proceed with the case if the government is not obtaining the compensation paid to the illegal people.