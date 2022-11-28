BJP regime destroying Constitution, political character of India: DMK

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Monday accused the BJP-led union government of destroying the Constitution and political character of the country.

Penning a strongly worded editorial on the just concluded “Constitution Day” in the party mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’ this morning, the DMK referred to the creation of the Constitution of India by the drafting committee led Dr B R Ambedkar on November 26 and said, “No one can dispute that the Indian Constitution and its Constitutional safeguards have kept India strong till date.”

Recalling the debates of the founding fathers of the nation on the Constitution, the Murasoli editorial said, “Whatever fears Dr B R Ambedkar and Dr Rajendra Prasad had raised on November 25 and 26 have started unfolding now?” Reproducing the quote of Ambedkar that even if the Constitution is high (great), if the people enforcing it are bad, it would also become worse, the DMK mouthpiece quoted Ambedkar as saying, “If political parties cherish religion more than the country, our freedom would be put to test again.”

“What they feared should not happen, has started happening now. Not only the features of the Constitution, they are engaging in blatant acts to change the political character of the nation. The BJP regime, which took an oath on the law, is doing it blatantly, ” the DMK added.

Citing the recommendation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to universities and college across the country to organize conferences on “Rig Veda and Bharat Loktantra Tradition”, “Kautilya’s Arthasasthra and Bharat Loktantra” and “Kap panchayats and Lok tantra tradition” on Constitution Day, the DMK sceptically concluded, “Why was the Constitution framed then? Why is Rig Veda and Arthasasthra being preached today?”