TNPCB instructs power looms to cut noise level

CHENNAI: With power looms in mixed residential areas creating noise pollution, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has directed such power looms to operate only between 6 am to 6 pm with closed windows to reduce ambient noise levels.

As per a report submitted by TNPCB to NGT (National Green Tribunal) that hears a case pertaining to noise pollution caused by power looms in Salem district, the power looms should provide strip curtain to the doors since it controls 5 to 7 decibels. Power looms should not enhance their capacity by adding more power looms and they should maintain their plants in good working condition so to reduce noise generation. Also, they should lubricate their looms and motors periodically.

The instructions to power looms were given after inspection by TNPCB officials in concerned areas (Tharamangalam village) and ambient noise level survey.

The report is filed based on a direction from the NGT that said "considering the fact that it is a policy decision to be taken by the state government in respect of restricting the number of power looms per house in ordering to protect environment, it is better that we will get the response from the state department as well in this regard."

Apart from this, the Tribunal asked SITRA (South India Textile Research Association) to come up with latest technologies considering the cost effect also. However, SITRA, in its report clarified that design and technology of power looms are so designed that they generally operate with high noise levels. "We do not, at this juncture, have any supporting studies and R-D (Research and Development) works to provide alternate solutions or means to reduce the noise levels, " SITRA has said.

NGT also directed TNPCB to study the impact of larger number of units in a household leading to noise pollution and at what number the noise level will come down and meet the standards and file a report about the study.