Ramajeyam murder probe puts lie detector test in spotlight

“Though there are so many cases, the most noted one is the murder case of Kerala nun Sister Abhaya. Though she was murdered in 1992, the case was cracked in 2008 only after conducting the Narco-Analysis Test on the priest and another nun. Since the victim saw the duo in a compromising position in the nun’s hostel, they eliminated her without evidence. After 16 years, the case was cracked by a DSP Nandakumar Nair since he got permission from the court to conduct the polygraph test,” the advocate told DT Next.