OPS is close chapter, says AIADMK leader D Jayakumar

CHENNAI: AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar on Sunday said O Panneerselvam is a “closed chapter” in the party and reiterated that party’s supreme body has made it clear.

“The general council is the party’s supreme body and ultimate authority. It reflects the views of the party cadres. It has decided to remove OPS from the party and its final decision. Our leader Edappadi has also made it clear in the Namakkal public meeting and review meeting held in Sirkazhi, ” Jayakumar said while responding to a question that BJP leadership is insisting on a united AIADMK. He said this while addressing the media persons after submitting a petition to the Chennai Police Commissioner, seeking permission to pay tribute to late chief minister J Jayalalithaa at her memorial on her memorial day on December 5.

The cadres were unaccepting of OPS, who indulged in anti-party activities. He was acting against the “Amma” government in the LS polls and bypolls in 2019 and the assembly polls in 2021, he said and wondered about the victory of his OPS’s son O P Ravindranath Kumar in Theni constituency with a huge margin. In contrast, the party candidates in the region lost badly.