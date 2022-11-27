MLA Ku Ka Selvam becomes DMK headquarters secretary

CHENNAI: Former Thousand Lights MLA Ku Ka Selvam on Sunday was given the post of Headquarters Secretary.

Selvam joined back DMK this February, after being expelled by the party in 2020.

He contested under a DMK ticket and became an MLA in 2016. He also held key party posts in the past.

Taking a quick recall, Selvam in 2020 visited BJP's president JP Nadda in Delhi and visited the BJP state headquarters on the Ram Janmabhoomi pooja day, to the ire of the DMK leadership. Stalin seeking answer issued a show-cause notice to Selvam, the latter was eventually expelled from the party as his response was not satisfactory.

Selvam jumped ship and joined the BJP. He was a member of the state executive committee of the saffron party. During the late 80s he was in the ranks of AIADMK, supporting the erstwhile 'Janaki' faction.

He came back to the DMK fold at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam in the presence of DMK president MK Stalin.