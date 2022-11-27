Migrant woman hangs self after losing money on online rummy

MADURAI: A 22-year-old woman in Tenkasi district committed suicide after allegedly getting reprimanded for her addiction to online rummy game. The deceased has been identified as Pandhana Maji, who’s a native of Odisha. She was found hanging from a rope in a rental house at Velayuthapuram when there was nobody in the house, sources said on Sunday. Tenkasi SP R Krishnaraj, when contacted, said the incident occurred during afternoon on Saturday. Investigations revealed that the victim allegedly lost money to the tune of Rs 70,000 after playing the online game on cell phone. Further, the SP said enquiries are ongoing with the victim’s husband. Sources said, Maji, got married three years ago and was a migrant worker in a private company at Perumalpatti village. Maji’s husband scolded her for spending too much time playing the online game and asked her to stop losing money. As the victim did not heed the warning, her husband took the issue to her brother, who also scolded her. A dejected Maji took the extreme decision. However, while checking the cell phone, it’s found to have uninstalled the game. Based on a complaint lodged by Perumalpatti VAO, Karivalamvandanallur police have registered a case, sources said.