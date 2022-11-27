Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

More to do with ‘breaking news’ than ‘judicial activism’

Is it desirable on part of the judiciary to cast aspersions on constitutional bodies even before a case is proved or argued in a court of law? The latest incident is the appointment of Goel as Election Commissioner. Now, even if he survives the test by fire, his every action will be disputed or read differently by the opposition political parties. Shouldn’t our judges bear in mind that such ‘activism’ can be detrimental to the principle of ‘stare decisis’, which bounds the court to follow precedent? Why is the same court then opposing the order of the Central Information Commission and Delhi high court to make judges disclose assets-related information?

— Jawahar, Anna Nagar, Chennai

The media often reports the off-the-cuff remarks made by judges during the hearing. It is not something new. But earlier there were never so much media. Even the then media used to report only final orders. But now with hundreds of channels, “breaking news” has become a necessity. But merely because judges ask questions it is not that they have pre-conceived notions. The fact that Arun Goel was appointed on the next day of his giving VRS is unusual.

On the issue of judges giving particulars of asset declaration, you must know that the Delhi HC order has been implemented. But the declaration of their assets is only on a voluntary basis, not by legal compulsion.