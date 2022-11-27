Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

More to do with ‘breaking news’ than ‘judicial activism’
Is it desirable on part of the judiciary to cast aspersions on constitutional bodies even before a case is proved or argued in a court of law? The latest incident is the appointment of Goel as Election Commissioner. Now, even if he survives the test by fire, his every action will be disputed or read differently by the opposition political parties. Shouldn’t our judges bear in mind that such ‘activism’ can be detrimental to the principle of ‘stare decisis’, which bounds the court to follow precedent? Why is the same court then opposing the order of the Central Information Commission and Delhi high court to make judges disclose assets-related information?
— Jawahar, Anna Nagar, Chennai
The media often reports the off-the-cuff remarks made by judges during the hearing. It is not something new. But earlier there were never so much media. Even the then media used to report only final orders. But now with hundreds of channels, “breaking news” has become a necessity. But merely because judges ask questions it is not that they have pre-conceived notions. The fact that Arun Goel was appointed on the next day of his giving VRS is unusual.
On the issue of judges giving particulars of asset declaration, you must know that the Delhi HC order has been implemented. But the declaration of their assets is only on a voluntary basis, not by legal compulsion.
RTI query can make police officials swing into action
I have been complaining about the illegal encroachment of public space by two of the vehicles that are being parked on East Mada Street in Mylapore. All my exercises, including filing a police complaint and approaching the press requesting publication of the violation, failed to meet any requisite action so far. Everyone found the act a violation of the rules, but no action ever happened despite all my efforts. What can be my next course of action? I am not in a position to spend money filing a case. Can I write to the honourable Governor?
— Baskar Seshadri,
Thiruvengadam Street, Mandaveli, Chennai
You don’t need to approach the court about the issue of illegal parking of vehicles and your complaint about that.
Ask the public information of that department (AC, Mylapore) under the RTI (Right to Information) Act as to what action was taken on your complaint. To your surprise, the police, instead of answering your query, will swing into action.
You need not spend any amount on this exercise.
