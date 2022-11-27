TamilNadu

ICT training for govt teachers to be improved

The official said that the training sessions such as self-explanatory videos, hands-on experience, assessment, assignment, and feedback will also be improved to get more ICT skills for the teaching community.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Information Communication Technology (ICT) training for Tamil Nadu government school teachers is to be enhanced. Accordingly, new live sessions, self-explanatory videos, hands-on experience, and assessments are to be improved.

Citing the present technological era learning can be enhanced if technology is infused into classroom processes, a senior official from the School Education Department said that ICT in education revolutionizes the classroom interaction between the teachers and the students. He said that the program will be further improved using hi-tech labs.

“Training for the existing basic knowledge about computers, the internet, and its applications will be improved,” he said adding the training program session, which is currently, five weeks, will be enhanced further.

The official said that the training sessions such as self-explanatory videos, hands-on experience, assessment, assignment, and feedback will also be improved to get more ICT skills for the teaching community. “The training will also expose the teachers to various free online tools that would enable them to prepare digital content for teaching,” he added.

Pointing out that the training will be benefited by around two lakh teachers from primary to higher secondary level, he said “this training will help the teachers to get equipped and adapt to online mode of teaching. This training will now be imparted to all newly recruited teachers.”

