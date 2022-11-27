Guduvancheri police finds skeleton with dress on it

CHENNAI: An unidentified human skeleton dressed in black t-shirt and pant was found near Guduvancheri lake amidst thornbush.

Shocked seeing the skeleton, a passer by informed the Guduvancheri police. Some parts of the skeleton lay fragmented. Inspector Murugesan, who was in charge rushed to the spot and recovered the skeleton.

Also, a pair of shoes was also found laying near the skeleton which also has been seized by the police.

According to a report from Maalaimalar, the police suspects that an individual might have been kidnapped, killed and dumped here.

The skeleton has been sent to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for a detailed investigation.

Police officials are investigating based on missing complaints filed over the last one month.