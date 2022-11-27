DMK fraught with dynastic politics, says Kadambur Raju

MADURAI: The ruling DMK is fraught with dynasty politics for generations together, but there’s no room for such conduct in the AIADMK, which’s now a key opposition, which was founded way back against family politics. Unlike DMK, only the hardworking cadre could be able to get a position of power in the AIADMK and it’s a proven fact, AIADMK MLA Kadambur C Raju (Kovilpatti) said on Sunday.

Talking to reporters in Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi district, he said next generation of Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chepauk MLA, who’s also the son of Chief Minister MK Stalin and DMK’s youth wing secretary, could lead the party. With all these factors considered, even the DMK’s senior leaders had to accept it.

Further criticising the ruling party, which he said was in the business of double standards, pointed out that the DMK during 1999 enjoyed political alliance with the BJP led Centre and managed key portfolios. But, now the BJP is portrayed by the DMK as if the former party was a sign of aversion.

When the AIADMK was a key ally of BJP during Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and state Assembly elections in 2021, the AIADMK had its own agenda and did not compromise on its core principles as the party took a stand opposing the BJP’s dual language policy, NEET and also repeatedly stressed the need for the release of seven life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Taking a dig at AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, he said the traditional ‘Two Leaves’ symbol would continue to remain with the AIADMK, which’s not split. But, differences of opinion within the party enabled AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to expel O Panneerselvam from the party. Unanimously, almost all cadre and functionaries wanted a single leadership at the helm of AIADMK and that was reflected earlier during the general council meeting in Chennai.

Moreover, he said there’s no progressive development under this current DMK regime in the state and schemes brought during the previous regime have been implemented now.

Raju said the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol would continue to remain with the AIADMK, which’s not split