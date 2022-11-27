Representative image
Representative image
TamilNadu

Crocodile drags teen bathing in Kollidam river; body retrieved

Speaking to DT Next, D Saranya, Forest Range Officer, Chidambaram said, “The victim, P Thirumalai was a resident of a hamlet near the old Kollidam River. On Saturday around 3:45 pm, the boy went out for a swim during which a crocodile dragged him.”
Nirupa Sampath

CHENNAI: A pall of gloom descended in Chidambaram after an 18-year-old boy was dragged into the river by a crocodile. His body was later retrieved by the Chidambaram Forest Department on Saturday evening from the Old Kollidam River. A video showing the reptile dragging the boy also went viral.

Speaking to DT Next, D Saranya, Forest Range Officer, Chidambaram said, “The victim, P Thirumalai was a resident of a hamlet near the old Kollidam River. On Saturday around 3:45 pm, the boy went out for a swim during which a crocodile dragged him.”

“After intimation from the villagers, the Chidambaram forest team retrieved the body at 6 pm. Such incidents have become frequent and we have warned residents and also submitted a letter to the Cuddalore Collector for erecting a fence in the area, ” the FRO added. A proposal has also been submitted to the Tamil Nadu Forest Department head quarters to start a crocodile farm in the area. Residents have also alleged that there are several such incidents occurring frequently.

“Kollidam river is a crocodile infested area and the stray reptiles in Delta districts are often released in the Kollidam and adjacent Vakramari lake. Kollidam and Cauvery rivers are both a conducive habitat for Mugger Crocodiles ( crocodylus porosus),” a retired chief conservator of forests said.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chidambaram
Forest department
Crocodile
TN forest department
Reptile dragging the boy
Vakramari lake
Cauvery rivers

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in