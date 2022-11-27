TamilNadu

67K candidates absent for 2nd rank police exam today

3,66,000 lakh applicants have for 3,552 vacancies. Candidates were admitted after strict checking into the exam centres.
Visuals from the spot
Visuals from the spotDT Photo
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board had conducted the written examination for the 2nd rank police post today.

The centres have police deployed and the candidates clearing this exam will be recruited into the police, prisons, fire and rescue services.

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, the examination committee informed 67,000 candidates were absent for the examination.

Nearly 295 examination centers have been set up in 35 districts including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Nellai, Pudukottai.

Chennai
fire
Madurai
Coimbatore
police
Nellai
prisons
Pudukottai
Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board
written examination
2nd rank police post
rescue services

