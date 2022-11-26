Won’t save negligent cops before courts: PP Jinnah

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah on Saturday said that the law officers taking care of police cases would not support the delinquent cops before the court.

The PP further noted that they will go to any extent to save the police officers who are discharging their duties honestly.

Owing to the retirement of law and order ADGP P Thamaraikkannan, the office of the Public Prosecutor arranged a pre-farewell event with the participation of police DGP C Sylendra Babu.

While addressing the event, PP lauded the service of ADGP calling that he maintained great cooperation with the police and the government advocates.

“Criminal lawyers are the ones who represent the accused and the police and they are all equal before the courts. Therefore, we would not save the erring cops in courts and at the same time, we will defend the honest officers,” the PP said.

DGP Sylendra Babu recalled the service of ADGP Thamaraikannan and his efforts in the search operation to secure Veerappan. “Thamaraikkannan’s efforts and operations during the Coimbatore bomb blast were commendable,” the DGP added.

Addressing the gathering, ADGP Thamaraikkannan thanked the DGP, police force, and law officers for extending remarkable coordination.

He further wanted the cops in the police stations to be more aware of the court proceedings, adding that the duty of the police is not getting over once the FIRs are registered.