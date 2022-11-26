TN farmer kills self in protest against Hindi imposition

CHENNAI: Thangavel (85), a farmer from Nangavalli, Salem, died after he set himself on fire, allegedly in protest against the imposition of Hindi.

The farmer was former union in-charge of the agricultural team from Thalayur, Nangavalli, Salem and was also associated with DMK party along with active participation in various protests.

Today morning, he raised slogans against the imposition of Hindi after which he poured petrol over himself and set him on fire. The people nearby tried to save him, which went in vain.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister MK Stalin tweeted: "I am deeply saddened to know that Mr. Thangavel, the former union in-charge of the Kazhagam Agricultural Team from Thalayur, Nangavalli, Salem, has set himself on fire against the Hindi imposition."