Tiruchy urban planning area announced: Details inside

CHENNAI: As many as 148 revenue villages will be a part of 804 sqkm Tiruchirappalli Urban Planning Area as the State Housing and Urban Development Department issued a government order.

As per the order dated November 23, the newly-formed urban planning area will have 30 revenue villages of Tiruchirapalli Corporation, 1 village categorised as municipality, 12 villages classified as town panchayats and 103 revenue villages. The new urban planning area is formed under the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning (Second Amendment) Act, 2022.

It may be noted that the department has recently issued urban planning areas for Tiruppur and Coimbatore. As the urban planning areas announced, respective planning authorities will be constituted with similar organisational set up of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA). Also government orders have been issued to form new town developments in Thirumazhisai, Chengalpattu and Hosur.