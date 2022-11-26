Ramsar tag for Nanjarayan lake, Longwood Shola likely

He added that the State is in the process of identifying another five wetlands to be announced as Ramsar sites and district wetland management committees will identify them. “Once identified, these proposals will also be sent to the Central government.” Speaking in a conference recently, Supriya Sahu, Secretary for State Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department, said that in the last few months, 13 wetlands in TN have been announced as Ramsar sites and measures have been taken to announce seven other wetlands. “Earlier, there was only one Ramsar site in the State that was announced 20 years ago,” she had said. Kodiakkarai was the only Ramsar site in the state before the current government took over.