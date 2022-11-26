PwDs in TN request inclusiveness in healthcare system

CHENNAI: Disability activists emphasise on the need of a speciality unit to address the needs of individuals with health-related disabilities. They also request the State Health Department to enable a video call health helpline facility for the ones have disability related to listening or speaking.

The activists for differently-abled persons stress on developing an inclusive healthcare system model and facilitation of successful and effective certification of disability regularly.

S Namburajan, vice-president, Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of all types of Differently Abled - Caregivers (TARATDAC) says that the doctors issuing mandatory disability certificate are not aware of the guidelines issued for them as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act.

"It is important for the State Health Department to understand that disability is directly related to health. The awareness among the doctors on issuing certificates and ensuring accessibility is very important," he said.

Differently-abled persons have been raising the need to make the health infrastructure more accessible for them and they are stating that social audit of all healthcare programs on their response to persons with disabilities should be conducted in association with disability groups and members of State Advisory Board.

"Inclusion focal point for persons with disabilities at State health department and sub depts should be assigned. Quarterly disussions on inclusive health care to be conducted by health dept with disability or social welfare and other depts for vulnerable groups along with (21 +) community representatives should be held," says disability activist with Disability Rights Alliance Smitha Sadasiva.

She added that there is a lack of reach of information on various healthcare schemes and programmes and information should be disseminated periodically to all persons with disabilities in the community in accessible formats along with door step services through the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam.

We also request a specialised centre for neuro muscular care and other health disabilities on research as well as health care and maintenance services to be set up in Tamil Nadu.