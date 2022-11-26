Poor quality groundnut seeds being distributed: Thanjavur farmers
TIRUCHY: Alleging that the Agriculture Department has distributed poor quality groundnut seeds, Thanjavur farmers complained to the Collector on Friday that they had faced severe loss.
The cash crop groundnut has been cultivated widely across Thanjavur district especially at Thanjavur, Orathanadu, Thiruvonam, Pattukkottai and Peravurani in an area of around 50,000 acres. The cultivation used to commence during the month of November and they harvest the crop in the month of February. The farmers used to till the ground with machines and spend at least Rs 30,000 per acre and used to get yield between 12 and 13 tonnes.
However, during the current year, there is a shortage of groundnut seeds, which resulted in the increase in the price for the seeds. Even a 36 kg bag of groundnut seeds was sold at Rs 4,500. Still, these seeds are not of good quality.
Around 50 groundnut farmers submitted a petition with Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, who presided over the farmers’ grievances redressal meet and demanded action against those officials who involved in procuring seeds with poor quality and urged the Collector to recommend to reduce the price of groundnut seeds.
Responding to the demands of the farmers, the Collector said, 55.5 MT groundnut seeds was received to be distributed to the farmers through the Agriculture Department. He promised that proper inquiry would be conducted and the officials concerned would be asked to clarify and stop the distribution of the seeds if the farmers are not satisfied with the quality of the seeds.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android