Poor quality groundnut seeds being distributed: Thanjavur farmers

The cash crop groundnut has been cultivated widely across Thanjavur district especially at Thanjavur, Orathanadu, Thiruvonam, Pattukkottai and Peravurani in an area of around 50,000 acres. The cultivation used to commence during the month of November and they harvest the crop in the month of February. The farmers used to till the ground with machines and spend at least Rs 30,000 per acre and used to get yield between 12 and 13 tonnes.