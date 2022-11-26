Koyambedu-bound TNSTC bus ablaze, no casualties

CHENNAI: A Koyambedu-bound TNSTC bus from Villupuram caught on fire while plying on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highways.

A plume of smoke emerged from the rear part of the bus when it was at Thirunavalur at 2 am in the morning on Saturday. The driver nimbly evacuated all the 48 passengers on board, by parking the vehicle on a corner, ensuring zero casualties.

Very soon, the blaze increased in intensity and the information was given out to police and fire station. The rear portion of the vehicle was almost completely charred by the time firemen from Melmaruvathur fire station arrived at the scene.

A case has been filed and investigations into the cause of fire are going on.