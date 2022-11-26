HC orders notice over protecting temple properties in Perambalur dist

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has passed a direction to the State government to file its response within three weeks in a petition filed for protecting the lands, and ponds of temples situated in the Perambalur district.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar passed the direction on hearing the petition filed by A Radhakrishnan, a resident of Salem.

The petitioner sought direction to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department to safeguard all the lands, ponds, and other assets of the temples in the Perambalur district.

“During my visit to the Ponnambala Swamy temple and Ayyanar Temple in Perambalur district, it came to our notice that several lands and ponds are under encroachment. Therefore, the proper audit should be conducted to ascertain the condition of the lands and ponds of HR and CE temples in the Perambalur district,” the petitioner submitted.

He submitted that his representation to the authorities was not responded to properly and further prayed for constituting a committee to retrieve the lands and assets from the people who have encroached on the properties of the temples.

Recording the submissions, the judges directed the government, Revenue Department, and Perambalur district Collector to file their response within three weeks.