Representative image
Representative image
TamilNadu

5 commit suicide in different incidents across Tiruchy on single day

Frustrated over it, Lakshmanan hanged himself in his house. Similarly, R Lavanya (17), a resident from Manachanallur was scolded by her father Ravi for using mobile phone too much.
Dt Next Bureau

TIRUCHY: Five persons committed suicide in five different incidents in Tiruchy on Saturday. After a prolonged family dispute with her husband V Lakshmanan (31), Krishnaveni on Friday left for her maternal house.

Frustrated over it, Lakshmanan hanged himself in his house. Similarly, R Lavanya (17), a resident from Manachanallur was scolded by her father Ravi for using mobile phone too much. She consumed rat paste and died. While, Subbulakshmi (30), a resident from Thendral Nagar in Tiruverumbur had a quarrel with her husband Gowri Prakash, she hanged herself at her house.

Meanwhile, Muruganandam (29) from Thottiyam, a habitual drunkard came to his house in a tipsy mood and got scolded by his father. He took pesticide and died. Sasikumar (30) from Thuraiyur frustrated as he could not find a bride, consumed pesticide and died.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Death
Suicide
Tiruchy
Family Dispute

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in