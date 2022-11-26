5 commit suicide in different incidents across Tiruchy on single day

TIRUCHY: Five persons committed suicide in five different incidents in Tiruchy on Saturday. After a prolonged family dispute with her husband V Lakshmanan (31), Krishnaveni on Friday left for her maternal house.

Frustrated over it, Lakshmanan hanged himself in his house. Similarly, R Lavanya (17), a resident from Manachanallur was scolded by her father Ravi for using mobile phone too much. She consumed rat paste and died. While, Subbulakshmi (30), a resident from Thendral Nagar in Tiruverumbur had a quarrel with her husband Gowri Prakash, she hanged herself at her house.

Meanwhile, Muruganandam (29) from Thottiyam, a habitual drunkard came to his house in a tipsy mood and got scolded by his father. He took pesticide and died. Sasikumar (30) from Thuraiyur frustrated as he could not find a bride, consumed pesticide and died.