EPS flays TN govt for not taking up vax drive against FMD outbreak

CHENNAI: Leader of opposition and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami hit out at the Tamil Nadu government for not taking up the vaccination drive for the livestock to negate foot and mouth disease and demanded the government to drop its plans to start leather industry near Thalaivasal cattle park to safeguard the environment and agriculture activities.

Unlike the “Amma” government, the “incompetent” DMK government is yet to procure necessary drugs to commence vaccination drive for foot and mouth disease among the livestocks. The present government neither carried out an awareness campaign among the farming community. “Medicine for livestock procured through the TN Medical Service Corporation depends upon the season and conducts the vaccination drive appropriately to protect the animals. But this government is yet to procure drugs for the livestock, which were not vaccinated till date, in the state, ” said EPS in a statement on Saturday.

There were reports of the outbreak of FMD in different parts of the state, particularly in Erode district, he said and added that the pressing issue came to light when the farmers approached the veterinarians and complained of disease among their cattles. The veterinarians have informed the farmers about the non-supply of the vaccine from the government. And they have only the vaccine meant for goats. “The veterinarians are using the vaccine meant for goats to vaccinate cattles, ” said the former CM.

Stating that Asia's largest livestock research centre at a cost of around Rs 1,000 crore is on the verge of completion, EPS demanded the TN government to open it soon for the benefit of the public. He, however, criticised the government for allocating 300 acres of land in the vicinity for the footwear industry. He said it would affect the water bodies in the surrounding areas and cause irreversible ecological loss to the environment. He demanded the government to drop its plan.

He further said the number of native breeds of cattle dwindled and reduced to less than 100 in the Chettinad livestock farm, which had more than 5000 animals during the AIADMK regime, due to poor administration. It would have an egregious impact on research activities. “This government is attempting to close down the farm and it would affect the research activities, ” he further said and demanded the government to take corrective measures to revive the facility.