Understanding laws concerning women helpful in averting violence

CHENNAI: It is important for women to be aware of laws safeguarding women's safety and seek support from police and law to overcome violence or harassment of any form, said experts at an awareness session on account of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

PENN (Protection and Empowerment of Naree), a non-profit organisation under it's women wing, Udayal Padai along with the Women Development Cell, Guru Shakti of Guru Nanak College conducted an awareness session on awareness of law and police support for women on Friday.

"The struggle starts from home and it is there where we need to initiate the action. Women are directed on how to wear clothes or how to behave, and we have to still live under the fear of violence, abuse or eve-teasing. We should be willing to stand against all these injustices and this is why it is important to be aware of the laws supporting women empowerment and the important provisions of the law for women," said Madras High Court advocate Pushkala Sivakumar.

She added that the cases of stalking and violence against women are usually dismissed as a common incidence, but we need to stay vigilant against such behaviour of any individual and stay safe.

Women rights activist say that a holistic approach has to be taken to ensure women safety and take pro-active measures to prevent the same.

K Vannia Perumal, Additional Directorate General of Police Women & Child Safety, Government of Tamil Nadu said that so far, at least 9,000 cases have been registered for the crime against women and at least 22,000 cases have been registered for the crime against children in the State.

"We are closely associated with social welfare, social defence and jurisdiction to help prevent crimes against women. Our helplines 181, 1098 are active to help women and the calls are directed to field officers and the officers reach the spot. We have a separate women desk in every police station. At least 4.85 lakh awareness sessions on women rights, crime against women and children were held last year and we received the best police wing award by the Government of India. At least 4,500 cyber crimes cases were registered and we still have a long way to go,” said Vannia Perumal.