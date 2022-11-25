TN people will be given priority in job opportunities: Thennarasu

CHENNAI: State industries minister Thangam Thennarsu on Friday said that in the industrial establishments located in Tamil Nadu, priority will be given to people from the State in employment opportunities.

He also further stated that Tata Electronics is being established on 500 acres of land at GMR Industrial Park in Thenkanikottai taluk of Krishnagiri district and the company has promised to appoint people from Tamil Nadu for 80 per cent of the posts in their company.

Earlier, it was reported that labourers were being brought in from the Northern states for jobs at Tata Electronics at Kothapalli in the Krishnagiri district. Various political parties in the State have strongly condemned this regard.