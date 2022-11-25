Tamil Nadu police launch app to track 30K history sheetlets

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu police on Friday launched an app to track over 30,000 history sheeters across the State on a real time basis. After successfully trying out the app in Madurai, the service of app 'TracKD' was launched throughout the state by head of the police force DGP C Sylendra Babu on Friday.

“The app will be available for officers from the rank of inspectors and above. It will help the police actively track the recent whereabouts of history sheeters which will help them to prevent revenge murders and other activities,” noted DGP Sylendra Babu.

The primary objective of the app is to digitalise the age-old system of history sheeter checks by jurisdiction officers thus ensuring real timemonitoring of level of checks done monthly. It was developed by Prem Anand Sinha, now additional CoP, Chennai, under the guidance of Thamaraikannan, ADGP, L & O when the former was CoP, Madurai as a pilot project. The app also gives various details to supervisory officers on their fingertips, like number of history sheeters in jail, details of boundover under CrPC Security sections, alerts regarding expiry of bonds, cases pending, trial against history sheeters, filtering / classification of accused based on type ofoffences involved, gang related rowdies etc, a release from the state police HQ said.

In this process more than 30,000 history sheets belonging to all 39 districts and 9 commissionerates have been digitized. This App would help in effective involvement of local police in checking the activities of rowdy elements in their jurisdiction and can be used by all senior level supervisory officers throughout the state for follow upaction.