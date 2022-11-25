Stalin congratulates writer Imayam on winning Kuvempu National Award

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has congratulated writer Imayam on being named for the Kuvempu National Award.

Noting the writer's proclivity to Dravidian ideals, Stalin called him "an ideologue donned in black and red". He lauded Imayam calling him a "proactive writer" in the Dravidian movement.

Imayam has an illustrious writing career spanning over two decades. His several novels, short stories and essays had a lasting impact on the readers like Selladha Panam, Saavu Soru and Pethavan, to name a few. His works are also translated in English, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and French.

His 'Selladha Panam' received Sahitya Akademi Award in 2020.

Kuvembu National Award is named after the Kannada national poet, Kuppali Venkatappa Puttappa. Imayam will receive the award and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakhs during the award ceremony on December 29.