Rajiv Gandhi appointed DMK students wing head

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has appointed advocate R Rajiv Gandhi as the president of the party’s student’s wing.

Rajiv Gandhi was the joint secretary of the party media wing. In an announcement issued this morning, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Friday appointed him as president of the student’s wing.

Kancheepuram MLA CVMP Ezhilarasan has been retained as the secretary of the students wing. Duraimurugan also appointed C Gerald of Poonamallee and S Mohan of Kodambakkam as joint secretaries. Nine deputy secretaries were also appointed for the students wing which has been busy networking with the students through Twitter spaces and other online meetings during the last couple of years.

The students unit was the latest wing of the ruling DMK to be reorganised by the party high command. Barely a few days ago, the DMK appointed Vijaya Thayanban and Helen Davidson as the party women’s wing president and secretary, respectively. Duraimurugan also re-appointed Udhayanidhi Stalin as the party youth wing secretary.