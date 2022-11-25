Need speed in other matters too: K Veeramani on EC appointment

CHENNAI: Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani on Friday urged the Central government to show speed in other issues like the appointment of Arun Goel, the new Election Commissioner of India (ECI).

A statement released by him, read, "A five-member Constitution bench of the Supreme Courtraised series of questions about the manner and speed with which the Central government filled the post of Election Commissioner. The Attorney General's reply and the explanation given to the judges of the SC have caused a lot of displeasure among the SC judges."

"How did Arun Goel be appointed Election Commissioner at a time when the inquiry into the Election Commissioner's appointment was going on? No relevant documents have been filed. The appointment order is given in haste and he takes charge. We are painfully questioning whether this kind of speed is not there in other things," the statement read further.