NE monsoon: TN records less rainfall than average

CHENNAI: In the rainfall during the Northeast monsoon (between November 17 and November 23), Tamil Nadu received only 3 mm rainfall against its average of 34 mm, which is 91 per cent below normal, stated the regional meteorological centre on Friday.

The centre pointed out that the spell is likely to be lower than normal in the State in the coming days.

“As many as 16 districts in Tamil Nadu did not receive rain, and 22 districts recorded less than the average spell in the past few days. During the monsoon season, October 1 – November 23, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas received 330 mm against normal rainfall data of 317 mm. It has increased by 4 percent,” said Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director- General of Meteorology, RMC

From November 26 – December 8, the State is likely to receive light to moderate due to atmospheric downward circulation prevailing over the Kerala coastal areas. The official added that the monsoon rain for the next few days is expected to record less than normal. In addition, the State experienced a drop in maximum and minimum temperatures, but, for the past two days, it reported average temperatures.

Experts claimed that in December, the State will witness heavy rain, and there won’t be a drought situation experienced in Tamil Nadu during the 2023 summer season.

“Break from intense rainfall is common during the monsoon, initially when the Northeast monsoon commenced there was no break. And for the next five days, there will be mild showers in the State. However, on December 2 and 3, we will experience easterly waves and rain likely to pick up,” said Tamil Nadu weatherman, Pradeep John.

He added that Tamil Nadu already received excess rainfall, and in the coming days it will record an additional 100 mm of rainfall. Even the reservoirs have sufficient storage capacity, so there won’t be a drought situation next year.