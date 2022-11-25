Jallikattu case: OPS asks DMK govt to engage law experts

CHENNAI: The former chief minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Friday urged the DMK government to engage better law experts to get the order in favour of Tamil Nadu with regard to the Jallikattu case in the Supreme Court, which is expected to come for hearing shortly.

Pointing out that the Jalllikattu sport is the cultural heritage of the State, he said in 2011, the UPA government at the Centre of which the DMK was a part had issued an order to ban Jallikattu sport in Tamil Nadu.

"Subsequently, the Supreme Court also ordered the ban on Jallikattu in 2014,” he said adding that in view of the court order the Jallikattu sport could not be conducted from then onwards.

Recalling the massive protest against the ban on Jallikattu in 2017, the deputy opposition leader said the then AIADMK government with the support of the Prime Minister had enacted a law to conduct the traditional sport.

"In addition, the AIADMK government also passed a law in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and as the then chief minister I only introduced it,” he said.

Stating that the Animal Welfare Board and NGOs have filed a case in the Supreme Court to once again seek a ban onJallikattu, Panneerselvam said: "It seems the hearing of the case is expected to come up on November 29 and it was up to the duty of the State government to restore the rights and culture of Tamil Nadu".

Claiming that the people of Tamil Nadu were expecting the court's order should be in the State's favour, Panneerselvam said: "Therefore, the Chief Minister should immediately give special attention and should produce the 2017 order of the Centre before the Apex Court to get the verdict in favour of the Tamil Nadu.”