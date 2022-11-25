Dental, ayurveda colleges in Tiruchy soon, says Health Min
TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin will soon announce a dental college and an Ayurveda college in Tiruchy, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian here on Friday.
Inaugurating sensory park for the special children at KAPV Medical College Hospital, the Health Minister said as many as 82 special kids are undergoing treatment in the medical college hospitals far and the sensory park to the tune of Rs 12 lakh which was opened in the medical college hospital premises, would help these kids to stimulate combined sensory training.
The Minister said that there was a demand from Tiruchy to establish an exclusive dental college and Ayurvedic college and the demand has been moved to the Chief Minister who would announce it for them soon in the upcoming budget, he said.
Stating that Tiruchy district would get as many as 36 Urban Health Centres, the Minister said that they would have adequate amenities. While a dialysis centre to the tune of Rs 13 lakh has been established in the medical college hospital and started functioning, he said.
The Minister also inspected the functioning of the 32 bedded ERCP-II intensive care unit and the washing machine installed at a cost of Rs 25 lakh for public use.
Later, Subramanian inaugurated six dialysis machines installed at Thuraiyur Government Hospital at a cost of Rs 61.55 lakh and laid the foundation stone for a maternal care centre at a cost of Rs 5.15 crore at the hospital and inaugurated a primary health centre in Musiri, established at a cost of Rs 20 lakh.
Minister KN Nehru who accompanied Subramanian said that the hospital has earned a good name among the people and asked the Health Minister to provide more amenities.
