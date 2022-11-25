Ministers KN Nehru and Ma Subramanian inaugurating various health dept’s facilities in Tiruchy

Dental, ayurveda colleges in Tiruchy soon, says Health Min

The Minister said that there was a demand from Tiruchy to establish an exclusive dental college and Ayurvedic college and the demand has been moved to the Chief Minister who would announce it for them soon in the upcoming budget, he said.