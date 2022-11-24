TN govt issues order to set up 25 Green Schools

CHENNAI: As many as 25 schools in the State to have solar panels, mini forests and pollution-free environment as Environment and Climate Change Department has issued a government order to convert schools as 'Green Schools'.

The order has been issued based on an announcement made by the department minister in the Assembly. "We have to prepare youth to tackle climate change. To implement the CM’s Mission Green Tamil Nadu, a total of 25 schools will be selected. Various measures such as erecting of solar-powered pumpsets, rainwater harvesting, producing vegetables and fruits, recycling of sewage water and others will be undertaken in the schools," the announcement said.

Meanwhile, the government order stated that the 25 schools will be the torchbearers of the green school initiative which will inspire all other schools to follow the green footprints. "The school shall also be ranked on a green index to create a repository of information on green initiatives. An amount of Rs 5 crore shall be allocated by the Government of Tamil Nadu towards this initiative, in which Rs 20 lakh will be allocated to each school," the GO added.

The proposed Green Schools will be selected by the district collectors with the help of chief educational officers. The Green Schools will have solar panels to generate energy for the school and use solar energy for pumping arrangements for the drinking water. Adoption of water harvesting structures, creation of mini forests within the campus, setting up of vegetable garden, medicinal garden, vermicomposting and others depending upon the availablity of land are other features of the initiative.

Moreover, the schools will have single use plastic-free environment, ventricular pollution free environment as far as possible and others.

In order to effectively monitor the scheme, a committee will be formed under the district environmental engineer, in which chief educational officer, parent teacher's association member and green fellow or green associate will be the members.

Funds will be provided by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) fund.