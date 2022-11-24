TN assembly poll candidate moves SC challenging Udhay's victory

CHENNAI: A candidate of the 2021 Tamil Nadu State Assembly election has moved the Supreme Court challenging the victory of DMK's Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The Dhesiya Makkal Sakthi party candidate ML Ravi has filed a petition with the apex court regarding this issue.

Ravi has submitted that there are discrepancies in Udhayanidhi's nomination form disclosure. He said that while there are 22 cases pending against the latter, he has given there are no cases pending in Form 26. He added that the officials accepted his nomination despite complaints of misinformation.

"It is legally untenable under the People's Representation Act to accept such nominations, hence Udhayanidhi's poll win should be declared null and void," Ravi added.