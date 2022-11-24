Tirupattur BJP functionary abducted, hacked to death in K’giri

COIMBATORE:A BJP functionary from Tirupattur was abducted and hacked to death in Krishnagiri on Wednesday night. The Uthangarai police recovered the body of Kalikannan, 52, BJP’s town secretary from Kalaingar Nagar in Tirupathur.

As Kalikannan had a dispute with his family, he was staying alone in a godown on Bazaar Street over the last one month. On Wednesday night, a gang kidnapped him in a car sans registration number after assaulting him in full public view. He was then found murdered. Police said Kalikannan, who was into real estate and finance business, had a dispute with a few people. Based on CCTV images, police identified picked up one Hari Vignesh and his five associates. Police said Hari Vignesh had hired the assailants hailing from Kerala and Andhra to execute the murder.