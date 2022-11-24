Tender issued for Kanniyakumari railway station development

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has issued work tender for the development of Kanniyakumari railway station.

A statement issued by SR said that work tender has been awarded at a cost of Rs 49.36 crore and Letter of Acceptance (LOA) has been issued on November 23.

The station, functioning under Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railway, will offer airport-like experience for rail passengers with futuristic infrastructure and novel amenities upon redevelopment to meet requirements for the next 40 to 60 years.

The revamped station would house separate arrival and departure corridors, aesthetically designed stations with facade lighting arrangements, good illumination and landscaping and dedicated parking lots for streamlined movement of different categories of vehicles and pedestrians in exclusive lanes and multi level vehicle parking wherever feasible.

A spacious concourse (Roof Plaza), waiting halls, acoustically designed and soothing public announcement system, coverage of the entire area by CCTV cameras and efficient water and energy management measures would also be provided to the stations upon redevelopment.

A state of the art external façade and landscaping besides platforms well connected with Subways would also be provided, the statement added.

Apart from Kanyakumari, tenders have been awarded for redevelopment for Chennai Egmore, Katpadi Jn, Madurai Jn, Rameswaram (Total- 5 in Tamil Nadu) ErnakulamJn, Ernakulam Town, Kollam (Three in Kerala) and Puducherry, a statement issued by SR said.