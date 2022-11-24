Stalin honours medal-winning TN athletes

CHENNAI: In order to encourage the medal-winning athletes in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin honoured 190 athletes from the State who won medals in national and international competitions.

Accordingly, 180 athletes who won medals in the 36th National Games of India held in Gujarat and 10 medallions from the World Para Athletics Championship in 2019, and in Asian Hockey Championship.

The sum of the cash award given to them is Rs 4.85 crore.