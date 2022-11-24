TamilNadu

Stalin honours medal-winning TN athletes

The sum of the cash award given to athletes is Rs 4.85 crore to 190 athletes.
Stalin awarding the athletes
Stalin awarding the athletesTwitter - @TNDIPRNEWS
Online Desk

CHENNAI: In order to encourage the medal-winning athletes in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin honoured 190 athletes from the State who won medals in national and international competitions.

Accordingly, 180 athletes who won medals in the 36th National Games of India held in Gujarat and 10 medallions from the World Para Athletics Championship in 2019, and in Asian Hockey Championship.

The sum of the cash award given to them is Rs 4.85 crore.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu
Stalin
TN athletes
World Para Athletics Championship
Asian Hockey Championship

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in