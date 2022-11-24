Speculations rife on change of guard at helm in TNCC

When asked, a senior leader close to Alagiri said, “Replacement of a TNCC president after nearly four years is imminent, but not immediate. AICC is engrossed in Gujarat and Himachal polls. The high command is contemplating a revamp at the top level after Mallikarjuna Kharge took over. So, TNCC is low on their priority. No change in TNCC leadership is certain till March 2023.” Confidence of Alagiri-haters in the Congress was lifted by the visit of a few former TNCC leaders to Delhi. The former state chiefs, EVKS Elangovan, KV Thangkabalu and Krishnasamy were learned to have summarily blamed Alagiri for the fisticuff last week.