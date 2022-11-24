SMS recieved without purchasing ration items? Consumers irked

CHENNAI: There have been complaints of customers receiving SMS from ration shops without purchasing ration items.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the department has assigned officers to monitor these irregularities of generating fake bills, failing which strict action will be taken against the officers.

There are 34,790 ration shops functioning in Tamil Nadu under Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department with 246 warehouses used for stocking up ration. These ration shops benefit around 2,23,74,842 card holders.