SC collegium recommends transfer of Madras HC Acting CJ Raja

The collegium has mentioned that Justice Battu Devanand of AP HC and Justice D Nagarjun of Telangana HC have been recommended for transfer to Madras HC.

It could be recalled after Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari attained superannuation in September 12, Justice M Duraiswamy was appointed to the post of Acting CJ of Madras HC. As Justice Duraiswamy’s stint as the Acting CJ came to an end upon his retirement on September 21, the Union Government named Raja as the Acting CJ.

Justice Raja was elevated to the Madras HC as the additional judge in 2009. After enrolling as an advocate with the Bar Council in 1988, Raja practiced before the Madras HC, Delhi HC, Central Administrative Tribunals, and Supreme Court.

He also served as the Additional Advocate General of the TN government in 2008. It is noted that Justice Raja will attain superannuation on May 23, 2023.

While Justices Paresh Upadhyay and Justice PN Prakash of the Madras HC will be retiring on December 13, and January 11, 2023, respectively, the SC collegium has recommended the transfer of two judges from AP and Telangana to Madras HC.