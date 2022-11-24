Publicity drives DMK, no focus in administration: Kadambur Raju

CHENNAI: Former minister and AIADMK senior leader Kadambur C Raju on Thursday slammed Chief Minister MK Stalin and his regime that they should forgo their fascination for publicity and focus on administration and fulfilling the poll promises to benefit the people of the State.

He ridiculed the widely shared video of the Chief Minister and State Health Minister Ma Subramanian discussion regarding the former’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin starred new movie during a morning walk and said when the state health system was in a dismay, the Chief Minister was inquiring about “his son’s movie” with the Health Minister. “On seeing this in the social media, I feel that the people heaped coal of fire on their heads by voting DMK into power. Instead of guiding the minister and the administration, the CM was busy talking about his son’s movie,” he said in a statement and pointed out the death of a 17 year-old football player Priya due to medical negligence.

He charged that the film industry has come under the monopoly of the Chief Minister’s family. The government had also failed to man the Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable Channel Corporation, which had 29 lakh consumers under the AIADMK regime. It forced nearly 9 lakh consumers to migrate to cable and dish TV connections in the last 18 months to benefit the firms of the rulers. It was the outcome of “artificial” technical issues to disturb the Arasu Cable channel service to the consumers. It affected several hundreds of cable TV operators and their livelihood, he said.

The ruling party is under the impression that they can return to power once again by giving false promises. It would not happen as the people are well aware about the situation now, he said and demanded the DMK government to materialise the poll promises, said Kadambur C Raju.