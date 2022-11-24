Octogenarian arrested for assaulting road workers released on bail

TIRUCHY: A senior citizen, who assaulted two youths, was arrested in Thanjavur and was released on bail on Wednesday. Durai Manickam (85), a resident from Kallaperumbur village was opposing the laying of road in front of his house claiming that his house would be affected, but the workers Prabakaran (20) and Manish (21) continued to concentrate on the road works.

Soon Durai Manickam picked up a quarrel with the duo. He suddenly took an aruval and started chasing the workers. He then assaulted the duo in which they sustained injuries.

The public rescued and rushed them to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. Meanwhile, the video of Durai Manickam chasing the workers went viral in the region and based on the complaint by Prabakaran, the Kallaperambur police registered a case and arrested him. Later, he was produced before the court and was released on bail.